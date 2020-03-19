Lakewood Capital Management LP Buys 17,823 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $159,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,497,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,207,080,000 after acquiring an additional 550,928 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,463,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,283,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

