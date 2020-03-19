Lakewood Capital Management LP Buys 19,753 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $74,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 74,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

