Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $216.37 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,811,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 7.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $216,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 58,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,983,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,517,476. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.