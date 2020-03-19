Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $244.65 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 103,375 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 8.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Cigna worth $244,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 143,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

