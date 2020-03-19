Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $28.65 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.0% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of ON Semiconductor worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 658,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 91,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Cowen dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,914 shares of company stock worth $4,752,020 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 8,745,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,710,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

