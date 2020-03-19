Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $44.16 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,637 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $44,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Cfra upped their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,653. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $101.43 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

