Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $62.91 Million Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 2.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Baidu worth $62,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.08. 485,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

