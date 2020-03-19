Lakewood Capital Management LP Increases Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,177 shares during the period. Dell accounts for 5.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Dell worth $149,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dell by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

