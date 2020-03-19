Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,165,000 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up 1.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of CDK Global worth $42,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 940.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 129,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 65,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

