Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 6.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $190,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 138,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 96,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 26,719,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,389,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

