Lakewood Capital Management LP Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

