Lakewood Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,876,000. Anthem makes up about 2.0% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Anthem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

