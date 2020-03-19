Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 1.20% of Tailored Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 36.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 86.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 153,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Tailored Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,813. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.