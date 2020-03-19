Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 220,000 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,662,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,396,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,172. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

