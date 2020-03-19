Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 572,000 ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 572,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of ANGI Homeservices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 68,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,159.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,950 shares of company stock valued at $276,631. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

