Lakewood Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276,849 shares during the period. 58.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of 58.com worth $62,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after acquiring an additional 769,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 58.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,797,000 after buying an additional 101,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of WUBA stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

