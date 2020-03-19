Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 280,556 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280,556 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Masco worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Masco by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Masco by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 523,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 166,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 175,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

