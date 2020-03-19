Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 561,837 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,837 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of BMC Stock worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

BMCH traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMCH. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

