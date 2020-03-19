Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 96,100 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of UTX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 1,042,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.