Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Altice USA comprises 0.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Altice USA worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,971 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 496,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.