Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises 1.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $98.13. 6,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,831. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.