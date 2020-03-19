Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 998,187 shares during the period. Westrock comprises about 1.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Westrock worth $49,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,667. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

