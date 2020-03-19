Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for about 2.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Yandex worth $63,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after buying an additional 799,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,915,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,315,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 242,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

