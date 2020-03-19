Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 293,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $134,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $6.26 on Thursday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.41 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.18.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

