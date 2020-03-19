Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $280.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from to in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.83. 1,857,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,868. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average of $273.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lam Research by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $286,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

