Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 736,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

