Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LAMR opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

