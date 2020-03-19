Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,095. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.