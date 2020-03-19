Lambda Price Down 23.2% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $44.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.02211979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00197870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,557,833 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

