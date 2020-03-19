Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 95% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 95% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $9,961.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

