Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Landstar System worth $49,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landstar System by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 59,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

