Landstar System Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.65. 59,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.