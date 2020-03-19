Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 306,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 11,395,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

