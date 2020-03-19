Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Laureate Education accounts for 13.2% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of Laureate Education worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 2,478,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.