Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.90.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

