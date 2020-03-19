Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 1,681,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $37,622,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,839,000 after buying an additional 120,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

