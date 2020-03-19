LexinFintech (LX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th.

LexinFintech stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LX. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

