LHT Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, LHT has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $551.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

