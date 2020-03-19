Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

