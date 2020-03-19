Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ FWONA traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 15,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $31,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

