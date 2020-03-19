Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the third quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

