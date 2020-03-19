Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBRT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.75 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.