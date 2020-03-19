Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.75 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $338.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

