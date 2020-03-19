Liberum Capital Cuts Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Price Target to GBX 40

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SFE opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Safestyle UK has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.