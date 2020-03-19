Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Life Storage worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

NYSE:LSI traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.53. 24,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

