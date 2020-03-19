LikeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,523.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $5,523.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.04158872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00067921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00039173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016244 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003819 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,148,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,326,628 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

