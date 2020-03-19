Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.11% from the company’s current price.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$50.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

TSE:LNR traded up C$2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 440,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.14. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$25.43 and a 52 week high of C$53.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 93,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,499,054.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,497,163.58. Also, Director Mark Stoddart purchased 133,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.38 per share, with a total value of C$6,076,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,399,980.46. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 321,016 shares of company stock worth $14,909,240.

Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

