Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Linde worth $432,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

LIN traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $154.01. 4,296,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,508. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

