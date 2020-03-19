Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ LCTX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 1,209,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,687. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

