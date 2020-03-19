LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $149,299.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.04368747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00067825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039118 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003801 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.